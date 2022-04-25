World Trigger Manga Takes Another 1-Month Break in May Due to Author's Health

Manga returns on June 3

The official Twitter account for Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga announced on Monday that the manga will take another break from the June issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine on May 2 due to the author's poor physical health. The manga is slated to return in the July issue, which will ship on June 3.

The manga most recently took a break in January. The manga also took breaks in the March, May, and November issues last year.

Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga's 24th volume shipped on December 3.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. The third World Trigger season premiered on October 9 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed these seasons as they aired in Japan.