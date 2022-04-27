'Anti-Hero Generations' 1-Shot Anime Debuts on May 2

YouTube anime production and distribution company Plott announced on Tuesday that the "one-shot" anime adaptation of Keita Uehara's "Anti-Hero Generations" manga will debut on Plott 's YouTube channel on May 2. KOTORI performs the anime's theme song "Tokyo Night Dive."

"Anti-Hero Generations" won Plott 's first "New Generation YouTube Manga Award" last year, which earned the manga the anime adaptation. Uehara also received 1 million yen (about US$9,500) as a cash prize, as well as Plott goods.

The manga is set in a Japan where attacks from giant kaiju are a normal fact of everyday life. The Mikage Manufacturing company employs heroes who protect Japan from attacks. The story's protagonist is Kaneko, who is a die-hard hero fan seeking employment in Mikage. However, she finds out that Mikage has been artificially making kaiju and sending them out against heroes in a rigged system.

Plott accepted submissions for its first New Generation YouTube Manga Award from August 26 to November 15 in 2020, and it accepted not just manga and storyboards, but also scripts and videos. It will accept entries for its second New Generation YouTube Manga Award this year.

Plott is known for producing web anime shorts such as Teikō Penguin . Digital animator Ryo-timo became creative adviser of Plott in April 2020.

Sources: PR Times, Anime! Anime!