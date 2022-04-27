"Ippon" Again! High School Judo Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, January Debut

Pony Canyon posted the first teaser movie and teaser visual for the television anime of Yu Muraoka 's "Ippon" Again! ( Mō Ippon! ) manga on Wednesday. The teaser announces the anime's cast, staff, and January 2023 premiere.

The main cast members are:

Ken Ogiwara (episode director on Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood , Shadows House ) is directing the anime at BAKKEN RECORD , and Aya Satsuki ( SSSS.GRIDMAN ANOTHER LOAD novel, My Master Has No Tail ) is in charge of the series scripts. Airi Takekawa ( Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood sub-character design) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Shun Narita ( The Girl in Twilight , Noblesse) is composing music, which Pony Canyon is producing,

The manga follows Michi Sonoda, who had planned to quit judo after her final tournament in junior high. However, her best friend Sanae Takigawa invites her to continue judo in high school.

Muraoka debuted the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in October 2018. The manga's 18th compiled book volume will ship on May 6.



Source: Comic Natalie