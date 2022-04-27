Moto Hagio Nominated for 3rd Straight Year for Eisner Hall of Fame

4 out of 17 nominees to be inducted during Comic-Con International in July

Comic-Con International announced on Tuesday that the Eisner Awards judges have nominated manga creator Moto Hagio to be inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame for a third consecutive year. The judges have nominated 17 people, and voters will choose four to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Other nominees for this year include Howard Chaykin , Gerry Conway , Kevin Eastman , Steve Englehart , Larry Hama , Jeffrey Catherine Jones, David Mazzucchelli, Jean-Claude Mézières , Grant Morrison, Gaspar Saladino, Jim Shooter , Garry Trudeau, Ron Turner , George Tuska, Mark Waid , and Cat Yronwode.

Six more individuals were already automatically inducted this year: Max Gaines, Mark Gruenwald , Marie Duval, Rose O'Neill , Alex Nino, and P. Craig Russell.

Hagio is a pioneer of shōjo and shōnen-ai manga, and her works helped establish conventions of these and other fields. Hagio's They Were Eleven , A Drunken Dream and Other Stories , A,A' , The Heart of Thomas , Otherworld Barbara , and The Poe Clan manga have English releases. Her Lil' Leo manga has an English release planned, and The Poe Clan manga will have a new series this year.

Hagio received the Person of Cultural Merit honor from the Japanese government in October 2019. She also received the Asahi Prize for fiscal year 2016, and the Japanese government previously awarded Hagio with the Spring 2012 Medal With Purple Ribbon, which honors academic and artistic achievement. Hagio was the first shōjo manga creator to receive the award.

Creative professionals working in the comics or related industries, publishers, editors, retailers (comics store owners or managers), graphic novels librarians, and comics historians/educators can vote for four nominees online by May 11. The awards ceremony will be held during the Comic-Con International event on July 22.

The previous Japanese inductees of the Eisner Hall of Fame were Osamu Tezuka (2002), Kazuo Koike (2004), Goseki Kojima (2004), Katsuhiro Otomo (2012), and Rumiko Takahashi (2018). Moto Hagio was previously nominated in 2021 and 2020 (along with Keiji Nakazawa ). Akira Toriyama and Naoki Urasawa were nominated in 2019, but were not among the four selected.

Source: The Beat (Taimur Dar)