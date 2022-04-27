News
Voice Actor Takahiro Sakurai Diagnosed With COVID-19
posted on by Alex Mateo
Berserk's Griffith, Demon Slayer's Giyu had fever on Monday
Talent agency Intention announced on Wednesday that voice actor Takahiro Sakurai has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Sakurai had symptoms of a fever on Monday, and he ended up testing positive at a medical institution.
Sakurai is currently receiving medical treatment at home.
Sakurai's numerous voice roles include Griffith in Berserk, Giyū Tomioka in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Suzaku in Code Geass, Ayame in Fruits Basket, Rohan in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Reigen in Mob Psycho 100, Sasori in Naruto Shippūden, Francis F. in Bungo Stray Dogs, Izumo Kusanagi in K, and Cloud in Final Fantasy VII.