Voice Actor Takahiro Sakurai Diagnosed With COVID-19

We're so used to the narrative that people who experience trauma gain a deeper sense of empathy for others that it's easy to forget that anger, even when it's misplaced, is just as likely. ― "As it went on...I grew less and less sure. I knew it was wrong and I didn't want to be doing it...but I thought maybe it was me who made it happen. Even though I was scared, even though I wanted to run...I staye...