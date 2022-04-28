Daily Report About My Witch Senpai Manga Continues With 43rd Chapter

Manga creator Maka Mochida launched a sequel to the Daily Report About My Witch Senpai ( Majo Senpai Nippou ) manga on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website on Monday. The continuation is listed as the 43rd chapter, continuing off after the manga's 42nd chapter, which debuted two years ago in November 2020.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Misono is an office drone with his own ups and downs at work, but thankfully, he has an ally: his senpai Shizuka, who happens to be a witch. Shizuka is always ready to lend a hand to those in need, but Misono thinks she should take better care of herself, since zipping around on a broomstick to run errands can be quite stressful. Is Misono's over-solicitous concern for Shizuka driven by mere respect for this flustered witch, or could it be more? Let this magical romantic comedy cast its spell on you!

Mochida launched the manga in Manga Cross in August 2018. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in January 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment released the first volume on January 11 earlier this year.

