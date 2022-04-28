Tetsuya Saruwatari Launches Manga Based on Moby Dick

Ahab 3-issue mini-series launches on June 21

The May issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine revealed on Tuesday that Tetsuya Saruwatari will launch a new manga mini-series titled Ahab in the magazine's next issue on June 21. The manga will have a color opening page and will feature in the issue's front cover. It will run for only three issues.

The manga is based on Herman Melville 's Moby Dick novel, which tells the story of whaling captain Ahab on his single minded quest to exact revenge on Moby Dick, the whale that robbed him of a leg in an earlier voyage.

Saruwatari was the artist for Masahiko Takajō 's Riki-Oh manga, which was adapted two original video anime (OAVs) in 1989 and 1990, as well as a 1991 live-action film. His Dog Soldier manga was also adapted into an OAV . His Kōkō Tekken-den Tough manga ran from 1993 until 2003, and relaunched as Tough from 2003-2012. Viz Media published six volumes in English. The manga inspired the 2004 Shootfighter Tekken OAV . A spinoff titled Tough Guyden: Ryū o Tsugu Otoko launched in Weekly Playboy in 2016.