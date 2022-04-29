A Certain Scientific Accelerator's Arata Yamaji Launches New Manga

Kaibutsu Shōnen manga launches on May 26

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Wednesday that Arata Yamaji will launch a new manga titled Kaibutsu Shōnen (Monster Boy) in the magazine's next issue on May 26. The magazine teases the manga as a story about a boy who gains the power of a monster in exchange for his body, and fights against demons.

Yamaji began the A Certain Scientific Accelerator ( Toaru Majutsu no Index Gaiden: Toaru Kagaku no Accelerator ) manga spinoff series (pictured right) about the A Certain Magical Index character Accelerator in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in 2013, and ended it in July 2020. Kadokawa published 12 compiled book volumes for the manga.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it released the 12th volume in June 2021.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired.

