Jingai-san no Yome Manga Creators Launch New Manga in May

The June issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero-Sum magazine revealed on Thursday that artist Akiwo Yasaka and author Yu Aikawa will launch a new manga titled Yami Maid ga Shihai Suru ( The Dark Maid Dominates! ) in the magazine's next issue on May 27.

The manga centers on a girl named Natsume Hilbright, who only recently lost her mother. Though comforted by her father and her good friends, she can't help but feel down as her first birthday without her mother approaches. But through a particular circumstance, she meets a boy called Jupiter, who names himself the prince of the netherworld, as well as his beautiful maid Grans.

Yasaka and Aikawa launched the Jingai-san no Yome manga in Ichijinsha 's Zero-Sum Online website in June 2016, and Ichijinsha published the manga's 13th volume in November 2021. The creators are also drawing the side story manga Jingai-san no Yome : Yoimachi no Miko . The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Tokyopop previously released Aikawa's Butterfly manga in English, and ComicsOne and DrMaster released Aikawa's Dark Edge manga. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing Aikawa and artist Haruno Atori's The Seven Princes of the Thousand-Year Labyrinth manga.

Source: Comic Zero-Sun June issue and website