Lycoris Recoil Anime's 1st Video With Footage Introduce Cafe & Colorful Staff
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for director Shingo Adachi's original television anime Lycoris Recoil posted the anime's first full promotional video on Friday. Unlike last month's teaser promotional video, this new video features actual animated footage from the series.
The story is set in "Lyco-Reco" (Riko-Riko) a Japanese-style cafe in the old downtown area of Tokyo. The cafe takes in orders for anything from delicious coffee to sugary sweets ... and perhaps a little something extra like dealing with kids, business negotiations, love advice, one-on-ones about zombies and giant monsters, and more. "No matter what you order, we'll serve it up...!"
The cast includes:
The anime will be Adachi's directorial debut. Before this anime, Adachi was the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! (Working!!). Imigimuru (This Art Club Has a Problem!) is designing the television anime, and A-1 Pictures is producing the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai (Nogizaka46, Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.
The series will premiere in July. Anzai and Wakayama will appear at the advance screening of the first three episodes at TOHO CINEMAS Kinshichō Rakutenchi theater in Tokyo on June 12.
