Radiation House Live-Action Film's Trailer Features Inspiration Song

TOHO began streaming a new trailer for the live-action film of Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori 's Radiation House manga on Friday. The video features band MAN WITH A MISSION 's song "Rain," a song that the band's bassist and vocalist Kamikaze Boy wrote while inspired by a scene in the movie featuring the Takahashi couple.

MAN WITH A MISSION are also performing the film's theme song "More Than Words."

The film features a returning cast from the live-action series, including Masataka Kubota as radiology technician Iori Igarashi, Tsubasa Honda as An Amakasu, and Alice Hirose as Hirono Hirose.

Other cast members include Yumi Wakatsuki (upper left), a pregnant woman who goes to the hospital with her husband Keisuke Takahashi, played by Ikusaburo Yamazaki (upper right in image above). Katsumi Takahashi (lower right) plays Toshio Onodera, the president of the Japanese Society of Radiological Technology. Midoriko Kimura (lower left) plays Fusako Noyama, a resident of an isolated island.

In addition Hideko Hara plays Hiromi, An Amakasu's mother.

Masayuki Suzuki , a director of the live-action series adaptation, directed the film. Live-action series writer Haruka Ōkita wrote the film's script. TOHO is distributing the film. The film opened in Japan on Friday.

The story centers on the medical professionals in the radiology department of a hospital. For example, medical radiographers use radiographs and CT scans to probe the causes of diseases and uncover pathological changes, while radiologists read the results and offer diagnoses.

The first season of the live-action series adaptation premiered in April 2019. The live-action series' second season premiered on Fuji TV in October. Suzuki, Shigeyuki Aizawa, and Yūsuke Mito directed the second season, with scripts by Ōkita.

Yokomaku and Mori launched the manga in Grand Jump in October 2015. Shueisha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on December 17.

Mori's 2009-2013 manga Kyō no Asuka Show inspired an original web anime adaptation. Mori began Kuchibiru ni Uta o (A Song to Your Lips), a manga adaptation of Eiichi Nakata 's original novel, in Shogakugan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Gessan ) magazine in 2013 and ended the series in 2014. A film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan in February 2015.

