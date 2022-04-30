News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 18-24
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet film aired on NTV on Friday, April 22 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.3% rating.
Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Tentō Mushi Iseki no Nazo aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, April 23 at 3:20 p.m. and it earned a 0.6% rating.
The debut episode of The Files of Young Kindaichi, the live-action series adaptation of Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi's detective manga The Kindaichi Case Files (Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo), aired on NTV on Sunday, April 24 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.8% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 24 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.3
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 24 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.3
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 23 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.1
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 23 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.9
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 23 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 24 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|April 24 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.2
|Love All Play
|NTV
|April 23 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Womb Arc
|TBS
|April 24 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.0
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|April 23 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.2
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)