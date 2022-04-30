News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 18-24

Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet film earns 9.3% rating, live-action Files of Young Kindaichi earns 7.8% rating

The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet film aired on NTV on Friday, April 22 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.3% rating.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Tentō Mushi Iseki no Nazo aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, April 23 at 3:20 p.m. and it earned a 0.6% rating.

The debut episode of The Files of Young Kindaichi, the live-action series adaptation of Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi's detective manga The Kindaichi Case Files (Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo), aired on NTV on Sunday, April 24 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 24 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 24 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.3
Detective Conan NTV April 23 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.1
Doraemon TV Asahi April 23 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.9
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 23 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.6
One Piece Fuji TV April 24 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.4
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi April 24 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.2
Love All Play NTV April 23 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.1
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Womb Arc TBS April 24 (Sun) 17:00 30 min. 3.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 23 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

