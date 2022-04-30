Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 18-24

The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet film aired on NTV on Friday, April 22 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.3% rating.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Tentō Mushi Iseki no Nazo aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, April 23 at 3:20 p.m. and it earned a 0.6% rating.

The debut episode of The Files of Young Kindaichi , the live-action series adaptation of Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi 's detective manga The Kindaichi Case Files ( Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo ) , aired on NTV on Sunday, April 24 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.8% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)