River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Game Releases in English on July 21

Arc System Works America announced on Friday that it will release A+ Games' River City Saga: Three Kingdoms ( Kunio-kun no Sangokushi da yo: Zeiin Shūgō! ) game in English for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on July 21.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch in Japan on December 16 and will launch for PS4 and PC via Steam in Japan on July 21. The Japanese release for PS4 and PC was originally slated to debut "in April 2022 or later." A+ Games ( Kill la Kill The Game: IF, Little Witch Academia : Chamber of Time ) developed the game.

The beat 'em up game features a four-player co-op mode and nine new playable characters out of a total of 24.

Arc System Works describes the game:

The River City cast of characters step onto the stage of the Three Kingdoms to wreak havoc! This title takes the concept of the beloved Downtown Special: River City Historical Drama! game and crosses international lines to tell the tale of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Watch the wacky and comedic action unfold as our hero Guan Yu (you may recognize him as Kunio) tries to survive the tumultuous times of the late Han dynasty. The rest of the cast make appearances as generals, tacticians, and more, giving the Three Kingdoms a River City twist! Enjoy a funny, action-packed take on famous historical events, from the Yellow Turban Rebellion to the Battle of Red Cliffs.

Technos Japan released the first game in the Kunio-kun series in May 1986, and the series has had numerous installments since then. Some of the games in the series were localized in the West with altered titles, visuals, and stories, resulting in such titles as River City Ransom , Renegade , and Crash 'n' the Boys: Street Challenge .

Arc System Works acquired the rights to a number of Technos Japan games — including Double Dragon, Super Dodge Ball, River City Ransom , and Kunio-kun games — in June 2015. The company released Kunio-kun: The World Classics Collection — a collection of games in the Kunio-kun franchise — on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in December 2018. The River City Girls spinoff game debuted in September 2019. WayForward is developing the River City Girls 2 sequel game scheduled to release this summer.

