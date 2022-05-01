Minori Katō's Animal Crossing New Horizons: Nonbiri Shima Dayori Manga Ends

The June issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Minori Katō's Atsumare Dōbutsu no Mori: Nonbiri Shima Dayori (Animal Crossing New Horizons: Carefree Island News) manga.

The manga is based on Nintendo 's Animal Crossing: New Horizons ( Atasumare Dōbutsu no Mori ) game, and it launched in December 2019 in Ciao . Shogakukan published the manga's first volume in July 2021, and will publish the second volume on July 26.

The manga follows a protagonist named Hana and her struggles on an unpopulated island.

The manga is separate from Kokonasu Rumba 's Animal Crossing New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary ( Atsumare Doubutsu no Mori: Mujintо̄ no Diary ) manga, which launched in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in June 2020, and which now runs in Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics . Viz Media is publishing the manga in English.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons game is the latest entry in the Animal Crossing video game franchise and the first game in the series for the Nintendo Switch. The game was originally slated to ship in 2019, but was delayed to March 2020. The game sold 1.88 million copies in Japan in its first three days, the highest ever number of first-week copies sold for a Switch game in Japan. As of December 31, the game has sold 37.62 million copies worldwide. The game received its last major free update on November 5, alongside a paid DLC update.