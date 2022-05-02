Break Blade Manga Ends in Next Chapter

only done with 2nd phase of 4-phase, 140-page chapter

Yunosuke Yoshinaga announced on Twitter on Saturday that his Break Blade ( Broken Blade ) is ending in its 104th chapter, and it will have 140 pages. Yoshinaga revealed that he is only done with the second phase of the 4-phase chapter.

Yoshinaga had revealed with the manga's 103rd chapter on December 1 that the series would end with its next chapter.

The manga debuted in 2007. Flex Comix published the manga in Japan originally, and G-mode 's Comic Meteor website has since continued the series. The manga's 18th compiled book volume shipped in Japan in March 2020. CMX Manga published three manga volumes in North America before DC Comics shut down the imprint in 2010.

The manga inspired a six-part 2010-2011 film series that Sentai Filmworks released in North America. Sentai Filmworks describes the film series:

In Cruzon, children are born with the ability to control quartz. This power allows them to levitate simple objects—or control enormous and complex mobile battle suits called Golems. But when an ancient Golem is discovered during the height of a brutal war, a young king and his beautiful queen turn to Rygart Arrow. Though an “un-sorcerer”, Rygart can miraculously pilot this ancient and powerful weapon. But in war, school friends can turn into bitter enemies and allies have suspicious motives.

The six-part film series was recompiled into a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in April 2014, and featured previously unanimated scenes.

Tetsuro Amino ( Macross 7 , Shiki ) and Nobuyoshi Habara ( Negima! , Fafner ) helmed the 2010-2011 films, with Production I.G and Xebec handling the animation. Masashi Sogo ( Bleach , Fairy Tail , Gantz ) wrote the screenplays.

The manga was originally going to have an original video anime ( OVA ), but its production was cancelled in 2016.