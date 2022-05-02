Live-Action 'Anime Supremacy!' Film's New Trailer Streamed

Film about those who make anime opens in Japan on May 20

The staff for the live-action film adaptation of Mizuki Tsujimura 's Anime Supremacy! ( Haken Anime! ) novel began streaming an "anime will change the world" trailer for the film on Monday. The video will stream until June 30.

The film will open on May 20.

Kōhei Yoshino is directing the overall live-action film, and Yōsuke Masaike is writing the script. Toei Tokyo Film Studio is filming the work, and Toei will distribute the film. The film stars Riho Yoshioka , Tomoya Nakamura , Tasuku Emoto , and Machiko Ono .

The film will also feature in-story anime projects that will feature the work of two different real-life staff.

Azuma Tani ( Thermae Romae , Waka Okami wa Shōgakusei! ) is directing the "Soundback: Sō no Ishi" anime that will appear in the film. Manga creator and illustrator Eisaku Kubonouchi ( Carole & Tuesday ) is designing the characters. Takayuki Yanase ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is the mechanical designer.

Similarly, Takashi Otsuka ( One Piece Stampede , Glitter Force ) is directing the "Unmei Sensen Liddell Light" anime that will appear in the film. Takahiro Kishida ( Durarara!! , Baccano! ) is designing the characters.

The band Genie High performs the film's theme song "Eclair." Marika Kōno , a real-life voice actress who plays the fictional voice actress Aoi Gunno in the story, contributed to the theme song as a guest vocalist. Yuuki Kaji , Megumi Han , Rie Takahashi , and Kana Hanazawa — who voice the film's in-story anime sequences — also contributed background yells to the theme song.

Vertical released the novel in October 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the story:

Japanese animation—the globally acclaimed, family-friendly theatrical features are the exception rather than the rule for a TV-oriented industry that has been pushed into late-night slots in an era of fragmented audiences. When only three titles among fifty might turn a profit, topping the charts is hardly an overambitious aim.

Yet as three women, a producer, a director, and an animator, survive in a business infamous for its murderous schedules, demoralizing compromises, and incorrigible men, moments of uplift emerge against all odds—and how. More than just a window into an entertainment niche, here's a kickass ode to work.

Magazine House published the novel in Japan with illustrations by CLAMP in August 2014.

Source: Press release