Naoki Shigeno Launches New Manga About Ishida Mitsunari's Wife

Ishida Mitsunari no Tsuma wa Taihen manga launches on June 3

The official Twitter account for Futabasha 's Manga Town magazine announced on Monday that creator Naoki Shigeno will launch a new manga titled Ishida Mitsunari no Tsuma wa Taihen (Ishida Mitsunari's Wife is Trouble) in the magazine's July issue on June 3. The manga centers on the wife of the historical Sengoku period samurai commander Ishida Mitsunari. The manga will have a color opening page and will feature in the issue's front cover.

Shigeno's Nobunaga no Shinobi historical comedy manga has inspired three television anime seasons. The anime's first season premiered in October 2016 and the second season premiered in April 2017. The third season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three series as they aired with the title Ninja Girl & Samurai Master .

Shigeno recently launched the Yacchae!! Ukita-san manga in LEED Publishing 's Comic Ran Twins magazine in March 2021, and it is ongoing. The manga tells the life story of Ukita Naoie, the "assassination daimyō" and "dark hero" of the Sengoku period.

Source: Manga Town's Twitter account