The Quintessential Quintuplets Film Previewed in New Trailer

Film serving as finale for story opens on May 20

TBS Animation began streaming a trailer on Thursday for the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film.

A special program featuring the cast will premiere on the Anime Live Channel on May 22 at 8:00 p.m. JST.

Theater sales merchandise includes pamphlets, with an all-color 80-page pamphlet featuring cast interviews.

May 5 is also the birthday for the quintuplets.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie will open on May 20. The film will serve as the finale for the story. Its runtime will exceed 130 minutes.

The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19. The anime featured a returning cast.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

Kodansha Comics released Negi Haruba 's original manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

Negi Haruba launched the original manga Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020.

The series is getting a new bonus chapter 122+1 that takes place after the original ending. The manga will be part of a special book volume 14.5, that will be distributed as a gift to attendees of the film. This year's 25th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine will publish chapter 122+1 on May 18.