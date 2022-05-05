Actor Hiroyuki Watanabe Passes Away at 66

Warning: this article contains statements about a possible suicide. If you or anyone you know is suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a suicide prevention organization in your country. In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. In Japan, the TELL LifeLine service is available at 03-5774-0992, and an English counseling service is available at 03-4550-1146. In Canada, Crisis Services Canada is available at 1-833-456-4566.

Talent agency YK Agent announced on Thursday that actor Hiroyuki Watanabe passed away on Tuesday at his home due to suicide by hanging. His family found him at home around 12:00 p.m. He was 66 years old.

Watanabe will have a private funeral with family members.

Watanabe has played Taiga Saejima in Kiba Ookami Garo , Gaoh in Kamen Rider Den-o: Ore Tanjou , and Freddie in the live-action Cromartie High: The Movie . He played Taiko in the 2014 American film Everly .



Source: YK Agent