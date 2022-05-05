Initial D Successor Anime MF Ghost Reveals Staff, Eurobeat Soundtrack With 2nd Video

The official website for the television anime of Shuuichi Shigeno 's MF Ghost manga posted the anime's second promotional video on Thursday. The "Eurobeat" video announces the staff, and as its name implies, features a Eurobeat soundtrack. The website also posted character designs.







Tomohito Naka ( Initial D Legend 2: Racer , Initial D Legend 3: Dream , Sword Gai: The Animation ) is directing the anime at his studio Felix Film . Kenichi Yamashita ( Ketsuekigata-kun! , Actually, I Am… ) is in charge of the series scripts, and writing them with Akihiko Inari . Naoyuki Onda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Psycho-Pass 3 ) is designing the characters and serving as one of the chief animation directors with Chiyoko Sakamoto . Hiroki Uchida is the 3D director. Masafumi Mima is directing the sound, and Akio Dobashi ( Initial D Legend films, Sisters of Wellber , Dance in the Vampire Bund ) is composing the music.

The anime will premiere in 2023.

The anime's visual above features protagonist Kanata Livington's red Toyota 86, as well as rival cars Alpine A110S and Nissan GT-R .

Shuuichi Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. The 14th compiled volume will ship in Japan on May 6. Kodansha Comics and Comixology are publishing the manga in English.

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.

Shigeno ended his Initial D manga in Young Magazine in July 2013, and Tokyopop published the beginning of that manga in North America, and Kodansha Comics and Comixology are offering the complete manga in English. The manga inspired several television anime series, a live-action film, several original video anime projects, and a successful game line. The manga recently inspired a trilogy of anime films, the third of which opened in February 2016.