Marimo Ragawa's Those Show White Notes Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga about playing shamisen inspired TV anime in April 2021

The June issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine revealed on Friday that Marimo Ragawa 's Those Snow White Notes ( Mashiro no Oto ) manga will end in three chapters. If the manga does not take a break it should end in the September issue that releases in early August.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga in English in March 2021, and it describes the story:

When Setsu's grandfather died, so did Setsu's "sound"—his unique creative spark. Grieving, he goes to Tokyo to find himself...but manages to become totally, literally lost on his first day. Only a chance meeting with Yuna—aka Yuka, the hostess—saves him from being robbed. At first glance their lives seem totally different, but they're both striving for their dreams—hers, of being an actress, and his, of developing his talent with the shamisen—and it could just be that life in the raucous, unfeeling urban sprawl of Tokyo could just be what binds their fates together...

Ragawa launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in December 2009, and Kodansha published the manga's 29th compiled volume on December 16. The manga was nominated for the 23rd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2019.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired.