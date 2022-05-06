The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru's Satoshi Shiki Launches New Manga

Manga based on Biyori Harunohi's Akuma Kōjo story launches on May 26

The June issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on April 26 that Satoshi Shiki will launch a new manga titled Akuma Kōjo (Demon Princess) in the magazine's next issue on May 26. The manga adapts Biyori Harunohi's original story. The manga will have an 82-page first chapter, and will have a color opening page.

The manga centers on a demon girl who constantly dreams of a world full of light in a modern world with schools, trains, buses, friends, family, movies, and books. At the end of the dream she finds herself in a white room, before being engulfed by darkness and waking up again. She yearned so much for that world of light that when a summoning circle appears before her, she steps into it, and awakens into the body of a baby within a holy kingdom.

Harunohi serialized the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2015, followed by a sequel that began in 2016 and is still ongoing. The novels will have a print edition with illustrations by Geso Umiu, with Kodansha releasing the first volume on June 2.

Shiki ( XBlade , XBlade Cross , Daphne in the Brilliant Blue ) ended the Attack on Titan: Before the Fall manga in March 2019.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing Shiki's The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru ( Dororo to Hyakkimaru -den , pictured at right) remake manga of Osamu Tezuka 's Dororo manga in English. Shiki launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Champion RED magazine in October 2018.

