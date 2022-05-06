News
Yamishibai Staff Produce KJ File Original Anime Premiering in July
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Anime studios ILCA and yell announced on Friday that they are producing an original television anime series titled KJ File that will premiere on TV Tokyo in July. The "new kamishibai (paper storytelling) animation" series will reunite many staff members who previously worked on the Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories anime series.
The anime will feature original kaijū monsters, with illustrations in a retro Shōwa-era style and theme songs to introduce each kaijū's appearance. In the story, unique kaijū suddenly appear all across the world.
The anime stars: Motomu Kiyokawa, Issei Futamata, Kōji Imai, Masayuki Ohshita, Kaori Fukumori, Nene Nanainu, and Kiyoshi Kobayashi.
Akira Funada (Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories season 7, Ninja Collection) is directing the anime at ILCA and yell. Studio Buckhorn and Wafū Animation are credited with cooperating on production. Mitsuhi Sasagi (Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories seasons 6, 7, and 9) and Takashi Iitsuka are writing the scripts. Animators include: Shinji Nishikawa, Hideo Okamoto, Yū Ebihara, Takashi Iitsuka, Michiko Furutani, jimmy, Tomoko Wada, and Norio Yamakawa.
Tomoki Kikuya is composing the insert songs, and Aozora Sorano, Kana Hoshizaki, Nobuhiko Kashiwara, and Kōta Okamoto are performing the songs.
Sources: KJ File anime's website, Comic Natalie