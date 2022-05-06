Yamishibai Staff Produce KJ File Original Anime Premiering in July

Jacki and James are back to discuss the spy shenanigans as Loid tries to get Anya into school. Also Birdie Wing is the sports anime you NEED to watch, as it injects crazy action into...golf?!

― Wait, This is a GOLF Anime?! Lynzee is taking some time off this week but Jacki and James are back to discuss the spy shenanigans as Loid tries to get Anya into school. Also Birdie Wing is the sports anime yo...