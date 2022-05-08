Deadline: Hawkeye Director Rhys Thomas Now Slated to Direct Live-Action Robotech Film

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on April 26 that Hawkeye series director Rhys Thomas will direct Sony Pictures ' live-action Robotech film. Deadline also reported that Art Marcum and Matt Holloway ( Iron Man, Uncharted scriptwriters) wrote the script, with a rewrite by Sharper duo Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. Deadline also stated Mark Canton and Gianni Nunnari (producers for 300, Immortals ) are producers on the project.

Harmony Gold USA signed two live-action Robotech motion picture deals: in 2007 with Warner Bros. and in 2016 with Columbia Pictures . No live-action films have yet been released.

While staff have changed many times on the proposed film, most recently Sony had hired Andy Muschietti ( Mama, It ) in 2017 to direct the film. Sony had also hired Jason Fuchs ( Wonder Woman ) in 2017 to write the film.

Robotech was Harmony Gold 's edited and rewritten 1985 adaptation of three separate anime science-fiction series: The Super Dimension Fortress Macross , The Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross , and Genesis Climber Mospeada .

As part of an agreement announced in April 2021 between Big West , Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA, Big West "will not oppose the Japanese release of an anticipated upcoming live-action Robotech film."

