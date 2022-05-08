News
Deadline: Hawkeye Director Rhys Thomas Now Slated to Direct Live-Action Robotech Film
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Entertainment news website Deadline reported on April 26 that Hawkeye series director Rhys Thomas will direct Sony Pictures' live-action Robotech film. Deadline also reported that Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (Iron Man, Uncharted scriptwriters) wrote the script, with a rewrite by Sharper duo Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. Deadline also stated Mark Canton and Gianni Nunnari (producers for 300, Immortals) are producers on the project.
Harmony Gold USA signed two live-action Robotech motion picture deals: in 2007 with Warner Bros. and in 2016 with Columbia Pictures. No live-action films have yet been released.
While staff have changed many times on the proposed film, most recently Sony had hired Andy Muschietti (Mama, It) in 2017 to direct the film. Sony had also hired Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman) in 2017 to write the film.
Robotech was Harmony Gold's edited and rewritten 1985 adaptation of three separate anime science-fiction series: The Super Dimension Fortress Macross, The Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross, and Genesis Climber Mospeada.
As part of an agreement announced in April 2021 between Big West, Studio Nue, and Harmony Gold USA, Big West "will not oppose the Japanese release of an anticipated upcoming live-action Robotech film."
