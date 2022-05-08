Kurikaramaru's The Abandoned Reincarnation Sage Manga Ends

Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website and app published the final chapter on Sunday of Kurikaramaru's The Abandoned Reincarnation Sage ( Suterareta Tensei Kenja: Mamono no Mori de Saikyō no Daima Teikoku wo Tsukuriageru ) manga.

Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga in English digitally on April 5. The company describes the manga.

Belamus was once a great sage with the power of reincarnation...but as all lives must pass, so did his. He reincarnated with his memories, but was suddenly abandoned as a newborn child! Luckily for him, he was adopted by the nearby goblin tribe...but this moment of kindness may mean more for both the Goblins and Belamus than either of them know!

The manga is based on Miraijin A and Kikkaiki's light novels of the same name. Miraijin A originally serialized the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. Micro Magazine began publishing the novels in print in December 2019, and published the fourth volume in July 2021.

Kurikaramaru launched the manga adaptation on Magazine Pocket in June 2020. Kodansha published the seventh compiled volume in Japan on February 9.



Source: Magazine Pocket