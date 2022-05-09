Naoki Urasawa Wins Max und Moritz Lifetime Achievement Award

Monster creator wins German award

Naoki Urasawa ( Monster ) won the 20th Erlangen International Comic Salon's Max und Moritz Lifetime Achievement Award. According to the Comic Salon event's website, the Max und Moritz award is the most significant distinction for comic art in German-speaking countries.

The Comic Salon event will take place from June 16-19 in Erlangen, Germany. Prizes will be awarded on June 17. The event has been held every two years for 40 years, but it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Urasawa is the first Japanese author to win the Lifetime Achievement Award. He previously won the Max und Moritz award for Best International Comic in 2014 for his Billy Bat manga.

Urasawa had visited Germany multiple times, as it was the setting for his Monster manga.

Urasawa has been drawing manga since 1981. Viz Media has published Urasawa's 20th Century Boys , 21st Century Boys , Monster , and Pluto manga. Monster inspired a television anime series in 2004-2005, and 20th Century Boys inspired a live-action trilogy film adaptation in 2008-2009. Additionally, his Yawara! A Fashionable Judo Girl manga inspired an anime series in 1989-1992, an anime film in 1992, and an anime special in 1996. An anime project based on Pluto is in the works.

Viz Media also published all of Urasawa, Hokusei Katushika , and Takashi Nagasaki 's Master Keaton manga. The series inspired a television anime adaptation in 1998, and an original video anime ( OVA ) continuation in 2004.

Urasawa's Mujirushi - Le signe des rêves (The Sign of Dreams) manga ended in February 2018. He launched the Asadora! manga in October 2018. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

His works are getting digital releases.

Shueisha published a new one-shot manga by Urasawa titled "Dr. Toguro Dokuro no Saigo" in Grand Jump on November 2.

Image © SHOGAKUKAN

Sources: International Comic Salon, Comic Natalie