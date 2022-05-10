Nintendo Switch Console Crosses 107.65 Million Units in Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game has sold 45.33 million units, Animal Crossing: New Horizons game 38.64 million units

Nintendo 's latest earnings release for fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) on Tuesday announced the company's Nintendo Switch console has sold 107.65 million units worldwide as of March 31. This number includes sales for the Nintendo Switch, Lite, and OLED consoles. The console sold 23.06 million units between April 2021 to March 2022.

The company sold 13.56 million Switch units, 3.70 million Switch Lite units, and 5.80 million Switch OLED units between April 2021 and March 2022. Nintendo sold about 4.11 million Switch units (including all three models) this fiscal quarter, between January 1 and March 31.

The company sold 235.07 million units of its first-party Switch games in the 2021 fiscal year. The company revealed updated game sales as of March 31, including:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 45.33 million

: 45.33 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons : 38.64 million

: 38.64 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : 28.17 million

: 28.17 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 26.55 million

: 26.55 million Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield : 24.27 million

: 24.27 million Super Mario Odyssey : 23.50 million

: 23.50 million Super Mario Party : 17.78 million

: 17.78 million Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Pokémon Shining Pearl : 14.65 million

: 14.65 million Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!/Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! : 14.53 million

: 14.53 million Ring Fit Adventure : 14.09 million

: 14.09 million Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe : 13.31 million

: 13.31 million Splatoon 2 : 13.30 million

: 13.30 million Pokémon Legends: Arceus : 12.64 million

: 12.64 million Luigi's Mansion 3 : 11.43 million

According to the report, shortages of semiconductor components and other parts resulted in a 20% decrease of console sales this fiscal year from the fiscal year 2021's 28.83 million units in sales. The company's sales projections for April 2022 to March 2023 expect a 8.9% drop in console sales to 21 million.

Nintendo 's December 31 earnings report had earlier revealed that the Switch surpassed the Nintendo Wii's lifetime sales of 101.63 million with 103.54 million units.

Nikkei Asia had previously reported that Nintendo will only be able to produce about 24 million units of the Nintendo Switch, about 20% less than its previously planned production estimate of 30 million units, for the fiscal year ending in March 2022. This number included the newer Switch OLED model and Switch Lite consoles. Nintendo released the new OLED model of its Nintendo Switch console on October 8.

The Switch hybrid home and handheld console debuted on March 3, 2017. The Switch is the company's third best-selling console behind the Nintendo DS and Game Boy.

