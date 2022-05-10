PlayStation 5 Console Has Shipped 19.3 Million Units Worldwide

Previous-gen PS4 has shipped 117.2 million units

Sony revealed on Tuesday in its financial results presentation for the fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) that it has shipped a total of 19.3 million units of its PlayStation 5 console worldwide, with 2 million of those units shipping in the final quarter of the fiscal year.

This represents 1.3 million fewer units shipped over the same period last year, when Sony shipped 3.3 million units in the final quarter of fiscal year 2020. Sony shipped 11.5 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2021 and 7.8 million units in fiscal year 2020.

In addition, Sony revealed that it has shipped a total of 117.2 million units of its previous generation PlayStation 4 console, with 100,000 of those units shipping in the final quarter of the year. Sony shipped 900,000 fewer units of the console compared to the same period last year, when it shipped 1 million units.

Sony also said that it had 47.4 million PlayStation Plus subscribers in its fourth quarter, compared to 47.6 million in the same period last year. Sony said it had 106 million monthly active users on PlayStation Network in the fourth quarter, compared to 109 million last year.

As of July 2021, Sony had sold over 10 million units of the PS5 worldwide since its launch in November 2020, making the PS5 Sony 's fastest-selling console.

As of May 2020, Sony had shipped 110.4 million units of the PS4 worldwide.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, 2020. The console launched in most of the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PS5 retails for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retails for US$399.99.

The PS4 console launched in the U.S. and Canada in November 2013 and in Japan in February 2014.