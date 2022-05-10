Tenpai Mahjong Manga Author Tomoshi Kuga Passes Away

Kuga had been hospitalized for acute lymphocytic leukemia

Manga author Tomoshi Kuga (real name Hiroyuki Ebata) passed away on May 8. He revealed on April 28 that he had been hospitalized for acute lymphocytic leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow. He was 65.

Kuga served as editor for the Kindai Mahjong manga. Kuga and artist Shinmei Minegishi launched the ongoing Tenpai mahjong manga in Weekly Manga Goraku , and the 114th volume of the original manga shipped on March 28. The series inspired its own pair of live-action film series adaptations, as well as a 2003 game for PlayStation 2.

Kuga and Minegishi launched the Mahjong Hadō Densetsu Tenpai Gaiden (Mahjong Military Rule Legend: Tenpai Side Story) in Bessatsu Manga Goraku in 2003. The manga eventually moved to Manga Goraku Special when the magazine ceased publication. The manga also inspired a pair of live-action film adaptations.

Source: Comic Natalie