The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Manga Listed With TV Anime

Amazon's listing for this year's 24th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine features a cover image that lists that Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ( Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ) sequel manga will get a television anime adaptation. The magazine will officially ship on Wednesday.

Suzuki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga simultaneously in English digitally, and as physical copies. The company describes the first volume:

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he's ever known. With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn't know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival's destiny... and how it's connected to the end of the world?

Kodansha Comics released the second compiled volume on March 15 and will release the third compiled volume on May 24. Kodansha will publish the seventh volume in Japan on May 17.

Suzuki launched the original The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume in May 2020. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ), the franchise 's latest television anime series, premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan in January 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime on June 28. The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi ), an all-new original anime film, opened in Japan on July 2. Netflix began streaming film on October 1.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Ensa no Edinburgh ), the franchise 's upcoming two part anime film project, will feature a new original story, and will center on Meliodas' son Tristan. The film project will premiere this year.

Source: Amazon