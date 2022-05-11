News
BookWalker Global Adds Audiobooks from Yen Press
posted on by Alex Mateo
BookWalker Global announced on Wednesday that it has added the following 17 audiobooks from Yen Press to its service:
- Sword Art Online Volumes 1-5 by Reki Kawahara
- Overlord Volumes 1-4 by Kugane Maruyama, so-bin
- The Saga of Tanya the Evil Volumes 1-3 by Carlo Zen, Shinobu Shinotsuki
- Spice and Wolf Volume 1 by Isuna Hasekura
- So I'm a Spider, So What? Volume 1 by Okina Baba
- Solo Leveling Volumes 1-3 of Korean novel series by Chugong
Yen Press announced its new imprint for audiobooks Yen Audio in May 2021. The company is partnering with Hachette Audio to produce, sell, and distribute digital audiobooks for select titles.
Source: Press release