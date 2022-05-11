News
BookWalker Global Adds Audiobooks from Yen Press

posted on by Alex Mateo
Sword Art Online, Overlord, The Saga of Tanya the Evil, more

BookWalker Global announced on Wednesday that it has added the following 17 audiobooks from Yen Press to its service:

Yen Press announced its new imprint for audiobooks Yen Audio in May 2021. The company is partnering with Hachette Audio to produce, sell, and distribute digital audiobooks for select titles.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives