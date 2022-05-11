Pokémon Anime's 25th Season Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Premieres This Year

The Pokémon Company International announced on Wednesday that it will premiere the 25th season of the Pokémon anime, titled Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series , this year "as early as spring" on Netflix . The company streamed a trailer:

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan under the title Pocket Monster in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The series continues to air in Japan under that name.

The localized title of the anime, Pokémon Journeys: The Series , has 48 episodes. Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series continues with Pocket Monster 's 49th episode, which premiered in Japan in December 2020.

The first 12 episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

Netflix then premiered Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series on September 10, and has been adding new episodes quarterly.

Source: Email correspondence