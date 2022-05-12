Magi Stage Musical Unveils Cast Visuals

Musical opens in Tokyo, Osaka in June

The official website for Musical "Magi" -Dungeon Kumikyoku , the first stage musical based on Shinobu Ohtaka 's Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic manga, unveiled cast visuals on Wednesday.

The cast includes:

Yugo Miyajima (ORβIT) as Aladdin

Hiroki Ino as Alibaba

Nana Okada ( AKB48 ) as Morgiana

Mitshuhiro Nagatomo (Hibiki) as Budel

Miho Sugimoto as Baba

Shо̄go Onozuka as Goltas

Shina Tanaka as Ren Hakuei

Akito Teshima ( SOLIDEMO ) as Judar

Daisuke Hirose as Cassim

Takuji Kawakubo as Jamil

Toshiyuki Morikawa will make a voice appearance as Ūgo-kun.

The play will run at the Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo from June 3-12 and Morinomiya Piloti Hall in Osaka from June 18-19.

Kо̄tarо̄ Yoshitani is directing the musical. Sayaka Asai is writing the screenplay. Shuhei Kamimura is composing the music. MAMORU is handling the choreography.

The anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in October 2012. Magi: The Kingdom of Magic , the second anime adaptation, debuted in October 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the Magi anime adaptations as they aired in Japan, and Aniplex of America released both on home video.

Funimation added the series in 2019, and it describes the story:

Alibaba travels across a magical land in search of wealth, meeting young Aladdin along the way. Together, they explore a mysterious Dungeon said to hold tremendous treasures, until a Djinn appears and reveals the truth about Aladdin's powers. Now, the greatest gem to uncover is their destiny!

Director Koji Masunari ( Read or Die , Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW ) helmed the anime adaptation at A-1 Pictures . Toshifumi Akai ( Kokoro Connect , Sound of the Sky ) served as the character designer and chief animation director, and Hiroyuki Yoshino ( Accel World , Guilty Crown , My-HiME ) handled the scripts. Shiro Sagisu ( Bleach , Evangelion , Berserk films) composed the music. Magi was a 90th anniversary project from Shogakukan .

The cast includes Kaori Ishihara as Aladdin, Yuuki Kaji as Ali Baba, Haruka Tomatsu as Morgiana, Daisuke Ono as Sinbad, Ryohei Kimura as Judal, and Toshiyuki Morikawa as Ūgo-kun.

Ohtaka's original manga re-imagines tales from the classic story One Thousand and One Nights (also known as Arabian Nights). Ohtaka launched the manga in 2009 after finishing her Sumomomo Momomo manga. The series ended in October 2017, and Shogakukan published the 37th and final volume in November 2017. The manga was the winner of the Boys' Manga category of the Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2014.

Sources: Magi musical's website, Comic Natalie