Rent-A-Girlfriend Manga Gets Live-Action Show Starring Naniwa Danshi Idol Ryūsei Ōnishi, Hiyori Sakurada

Series premieres in July along with anime season 2

Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga is inspiring a live-action series that will premiere in July. Naniwa Danshi idol group member Ryūsei Ōnishi (live-action Seiho Boys' High School! ) and actress Hiyori Sakurada (live-action Tokyo Ghoul , Twilight ) will star as the protagonist Kazuya Kinoshita and the heroine Chizuru Mizuhara, respectively.

The series will air on the Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV channel on Sundays at 11:55 p.m., and it will also air on TV Asahi on Saturdays at 26:30 a.m. (effectively, Sundays at 2:30 a.m.) Daisuke Yamamoto (Ossan's Love franchise ) is directing, and Kumiko Asō (Marumo no Okite) is writing the scripts.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

You can rent a girlfriend, but can you buy love? Hapless college first-year Kazuya Kinoshita, reeling from a bad breakup, rents a few hours of friendly companionship at the aquarium with the idol-beautiful and polite Chizuru. But rock bottom might be lower than Kazuya thought! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, and to make matters worse, Chizuru is much more than the Pretty Face and sweet demeanor he thought he'd bargained for...

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. The series received a manga anthology on August 17, 2020.

The manga also inspired a television anime that premiered in July 10, 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia. A second season will premiere in the Super Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 affiliates in July.

Source: Mantan Web