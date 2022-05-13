News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 2-8

Nintendo Switch Sports stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 114,699 304,588
2 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 39,634 695,811
3 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 23,844 153,933
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 22,549 4,621,427
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 12,357 2,635,396
6 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 11,440 4,873,950
7 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 9,479 3,144,888
8 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 9,184 80,983
9 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 9,101 959,773
10 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 8,032 2,243,757
11 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 7,777 2,021,361
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,885 7,248,730
13 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 5,633 2,654,020
14 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 5,173 4,074,982
15 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,419 973,867
16 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 3,696 2,543,727
17 PS4 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 3,307 339,389
18 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 2,765 1,046,995
19 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 2,699 4,339,627
20 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 25, 2020 2,403 258,536

Source: Famitsu

