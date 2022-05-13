News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 2-8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nintendo Switch Sports stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|114,699
|304,588
|2
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|39,634
|695,811
|3
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|23,844
|153,933
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|22,549
|4,621,427
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|12,357
|2,635,396
|6
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|11,440
|4,873,950
|7
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|9,479
|3,144,888
|8
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|9,184
|80,983
|9
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|9,101
|959,773
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|8,032
|2,243,757
|11
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|7,777
|2,021,361
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,885
|7,248,730
|13
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|5,633
|2,654,020
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|5,173
|4,074,982
|15
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,419
|973,867
|16
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|3,696
|2,543,727
|17
|PS4
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|3,307
|339,389
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|2,765
|1,046,995
|19
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|2,699
|4,339,627
|20
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 25, 2020
|2,403
|258,536
Source: Famitsu