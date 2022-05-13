Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 25-May 1

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's Kiki's Delivery Service anime film aired on NTV on Friday, April 29 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.1% rating.

The Survive! Inside the Human Body ( Jintai no Survival ) anime film aired on NHK-E on Sunday, May 1 at 3:45 p.m. and earned a 0.3% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)