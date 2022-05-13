News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 25-May 1
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kiki's Delivery Service earns 10.1% rating
Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Kiki's Delivery Service anime film aired on NTV on Friday, April 29 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.1% rating.
The Survive! Inside the Human Body (Jintai no Survival) anime film aired on NHK-E on Sunday, May 1 at 3:45 p.m. and earned a 0.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Chibi Maruko-chan Arigatō! Minna no Okage de Hōsō 1500-kai 1-Jikan Special
|Fuji TV
|May 1 (Sun)
|18:00
|60 min.
|7.0
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 30 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.5
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 30 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.5
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 1 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|April 29 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|3.0
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|May 1 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Love All Play
|NTV
|April 30 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 30 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.7
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|April 30 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.3
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|April 30 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.1
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)