Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 25-May 1

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kiki's Delivery Service earns 10.1% rating

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Kiki's Delivery Service anime film aired on NTV on Friday, April 29 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.1% rating.

The Survive! Inside the Human Body (Jintai no Survival) anime film aired on NHK-E on Sunday, May 1 at 3:45 p.m. and earned a 0.3% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Chibi Maruko-chan Arigatō! Minna no Okage de Hōsō 1500-kai 1-Jikan Special Fuji TV May 1 (Sun) 18:00 60 min. 7.0
Detective Conan NTV April 30 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 5.5
Doraemon TV Asahi April 30 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.5
One Piece Fuji TV May 1 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.3
Soreike! Anpanman NTV April 29 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 3.0
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi May 1 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.8
Love All Play NTV April 30 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 2.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 30 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 30 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.3
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 30 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.1

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

