Live-Action BL Metamorphosis Film's Clip Shows Ichinoi Meeting Urara

Nikkatsu began streaming a clip from the live-action film adaptation of Kaori Tsurutani 's BL Metamorphosis ( Metamorphose no Engawa ) manga on Friday. The clip shows Ichinoi inquiring about BL manga at the bookstore where Urara works, and Urara enthusiastically introducing her to the world of BL manga.

The film will open on June 17.

Mana Ashida stars in the film as Urara, while Nobuko Miyamoto stars as Ichinoi. Additional cast members include Naniwa Danshi's Kyōhei Takahashi , Kotone Furukawa, Tomoko Ikuta , Ken Mitsuishi , Yuki Shioya, Taeko Itō, Asumi Kikuchi, and Shūtarō Ōoka.

Shunsuke Kariyama is directing the film, with a script by Yoshikazu Okada. Hidehiro Kawano , Yutaka Tanito, and Hiroko Ōgura are credited as producers. Both Tsurutani and BL manga creator Janome are drawing the BL manga that will appear within the film.

Seven Seas Entertainment has released the manga in English, and it describes the story of the first volume:

Ichinoi, a 75-year-old woman living a peaceful life, unwittingly buys a Boy's Love manga one day…and is fascinated by what she finds inside. When she returns to the bookstore to buy the next volume, the high school girl working there–Urara, a seasoned BL fan–notices a budding fangirl when she sees one. When Urara offers to help Ichinoi explore this whole new world of fiction, the two dive into BL fandom together, and form an unlikely friendship along the way.

Tsurutani launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website in November 2017, and ended it in October 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth and final volume in January 2021 along with Tsurutani's 2007-2015 short story collection.

The manga topped the list of manga for female readers in the 2019 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook. The manga ranked sixth in the 12th Manga Taisho in 2019, and also earned the New Face Award in the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2019.

