My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Spinoff Manga Ends in Next Chapter on May 28

Manga centering on unofficial heroes protecting their city district launched in 2016

The latest chapter of writer Hideyuki Furuhashi and artist Betten Court 's My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ( Vigilante: Boku no Hero Academia Illegals ) manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app revealed on Saturday that the manga will end in its next chapter on May 28. Viz Media confirmed it will release the final chapter in English on May 27.

Furuhashi and Court launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine in August 2016. The manga then relaunched on Shonen Jump+ in December 2016. Viz Media began releasing the manga digitally in English in August 2017. Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga in English digitally.

The manga is a spinoff of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga. The spinoff takes place before the start of the main manga. Viz Media describes the story of the first volume:

Koichi Haimawari couldn't make the cut to become an official hero, so he uses his modest Quirk to do good deeds in his spare time. Then one day a fateful encounter with some local thugs leads him to team up with two other unlikely heroes. None of them really know what they're doing, but they've got the courage—or foolishness—to try. But they soon discover fighting evil takes more than just being brave…

Shueisha published the manga's 14th volume in Japan on May 2. Viz Media published the manga's 12th volume in print on April 5.

