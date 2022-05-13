My Love Mix-Up! Romantic Comedy Manga Ends in June

The June issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret ( Betsuma ) magazine revealed on Friday that writer Wataru Hinekure and artist Aruko 's My Love Mix-Up! ( Kieta Hatsukoi ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 13.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

Aoki has a crush on Hashimoto, the girl in the seat next to him in class. But he despairs when he borrows her eraser and sees she's written the name of another boy—Ida—on it. To make matters more confusing, Ida sees Aoki holding that very eraser and thinks Aoki has a crush on him!

Aruko and Hinekure launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in June 2019. Shueisha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on March 25. Viz Media published the third volume on April 5. The manga has more than 1.6 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a live-action series that premiered in Japan in October 2021. Viki streamed the series in English in December 2021.

Aruko and Kazune Kawahara first debuted the original 100-page version of the romantic comedy shōjo manga series My Love Story!! ( Ore Monogatari!! ) in an issue of Bessatsu Margaret Sister in October 2011, and the manga then returned in Bessatsu Margaret as a serialized work. The manga ended in July 2016. Viz Media published all 13 volumes of the manga in North America.

A television anime adaptation debuted in April 2015, and a live-action film adaptation opened in October 2015. Sentai Filmworks released the anime series on home video with an English dub.