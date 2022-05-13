OxT, Mayu Maeshima Return for Overlord IV Anime's Theme Songs

The official website for the television anime of Kugane Maruyama 's Overlord light novel series revealed the opening and ending theme song artists for Overlord IV , the fourth anime season, on Friday.

The duo OxT ( Masayoshi Ōishi and [email protected] ) will perform the opening theme song "HOLLOW HUNGER." The duo previously performed the opening theme songs for the first and second seasons, and the ending theme song for the third season.

Mayu Maeshima will perform the ending theme song "No Man's Dawn." Maeshima was previously the lead singer of the music group MYTH&ROID , which performed the ending theme songs for the first and second seasons, and the opening theme song for the third season. She left the group and pursued a solo career in 2017.

The fourth season will premiere in July. The returning cast members include Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen, Emiri Katō as Aura Bella Fiora, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare Bello Fiore, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus.

Naoyuki Itou returns to direct the anime at Madhouse . Yukie Sugawara also returns to write and supervise the series scripts. Satoshi Tasaki is back as character designer.

At the time of the fourth season's announcement, the illustrator so-bin said that the 10th novel volume — which so-bin particularly enjoys — is "finally" being animated.

The franchise will also have an anime film project that will cover the Sei Ōkoku-hen (Holy Kingdom Arc) story of the books.

The first 13-episode Overlord television anime series premiered in Japan in July 2015. Funimation streamed the anime series as it aired in Japan, and the company released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in November 2016. The second anime series premiered in January 2018 and ended in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the second series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The third anime series premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation again streamed an English dub .

Kugane Maruyama began the original Overlord light novel series online in 2010, and Kadokawa 's Enterbrain imprint began publishing the series in print with illustrations by so-bin in 2012. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in North America. The company is also releasing Hugin Miyama and Satoshi Ōshio 's manga adaptation.

The franchise 's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.