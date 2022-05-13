Shin Kamen Rider Film's Teaser Reveals More Cast, Staff

The official website for Hideaki Anno 's Shin Kamen Rider live-action film began streaming a teaser trailer for the film on Friday. The site also unveiled a new teaser poster as well as new cast and staff members for the film.

Tasuku Emoto , Shinya Tsukamoto , Tōru Tezuka , and Suzuki Matsuo are joining the cast.

Katsuro Onoue is credited as associate director, with Ikki Todoroki as assistant director. Famed designers Mahiro Maeda , Ikuto Yamashita , and Yutaka Izubuchi , who have collaborated with Anno on many previous projects such as Evangelion , are the designers for the film. (Yamashita was already previously revealed as the designer of the updated Cyclone motorcycle.) Isao Tsuge is the costume designer. Taku Iwasaki ( Read or Die , Jormungand , Gurren Lagann ) is composing the music.

Shinichiro Shirakura is the executive producer, with Daiju Koide and Kazutoshi Wadakura credited as producers. Muneyuki Kii is credited for planning and production. Tōru Mori is the line producer, and Masanori Kawashima is the associate producer.

Sousuke Ikematsu (left below) will play Takeshi Hongo/Kamen Rider, while Minami Hamabe (right) will play Ruriko Midorikawa.

The film will open in March 2023. Anno is directing, scripting, and producing the film. Shotaro Ishinomori is credited as the original creator.

In addition to co-writing and directing the Evangelion franchise , Anno is the writer and chief director of the Shin Godzilla film and the writer of the upcoming Shin Ultraman film.