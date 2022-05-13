Utano☆Princesama Anime's 1-Hour Special Airs on July 31

The official website for Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours , the upcoming film in the Utano☆Princesama franchise, revealed on Friday that the previously announced new television anime special will air in Japan on July 31 at 8:00 p.m. on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The special is titled Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours: Tabi no Hajimari (The Start of a Journey).

The one-hour special celebrates the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% television anime, as well as the release of the upcoming film. The special will tell a story that happens after Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom and before the upcoming film.

Chika Nagaoka ( Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom ) is returning to direct the special, and Chiaki Nagai is returning from Utano☆Princesama Legend Star to write the script. Maki Fujioka is again the character designer and chief animation director. Elements Garden is again in charge of music and A-1 Pictures is again animating the work.

Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , the first anime season adapting Broccoli 's dating simulation video game for female players, premiered in Japan in July 2011. In the first season of the slapstick romantic comedy, the female protagonist goes to a school for the performing arts with young men who are budding idols. The subsequent seasons followed seven of the young men after they form the idol group ST☆RISH. The 13-episode second season, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000% , premiered in Japan in April 2013. The 13-episode third season, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , premiered in April 2015. The 13-episode fourth season, Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , premiered in October 2016.

The Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film then opened in Japan in June 2019. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the previous four television anime seasons and the film.

Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours , the upcoming film in the franchise, will open in Japan on September 2.

Sources: Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours: Tabi no Hajimari anime's website, Comic Natalie