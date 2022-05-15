Alice in Dissonance Reveals fault - StP - LIGHTKRAVTE Prequel Game Releasing on May 27

Developer Alice in Dissonance and publisher Phoenixx announced on Saturday that they will release the fault - StP - LIGHTKRAVTE prequel game in the fault series on PC via Steam on May 27. The release will support text in English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

Alice in Dissonance describes the game:

In the Kingdom of Rughzenhaide, where the development and proliferation of a technology known as manakravte have greatly enriched the lives of its people, an ordinary and entirely unremarkable boy named Khaji leads an entirely unremarkable life as the son of a fruit farmer. Khaji's dream is to become a painter, and he works diligently to improve his skills. Day after day, he practices, and day after day, he is forced to confront the superior talent and creativity of his peers. His confidence grows increasingly battered, but his days remain unchanged, ordinary and peaceful as ever... Until a shocking revelation shatters everything he thought he knew about himself and the world around him.

The developer stated that the game takes place five years before fault - milestone one and is a standalone work. Players can play the game without having first played fault - milestone one or fault - milestone two side:above .

The game is considered "episode one" of the previously announced fault SILENCE THE PEDANT prequel work.

Alice in Dissonance also stated it plans to release fault - milestone two side: below this year. The company has delayed the game multiple times, and had stated in June 2021 that the game would come out in fall 2021 before this most recent delay.

Phoenix Games released fault - milestone two side: above for Nintendo Switch in December 2020, and the release included text in Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean, German, Russian, and Spanish.

Sekai Project originally released the fault - milestone one game for the PC in 2013, followed by fault - milestone two side: above in 2015, and the Mhakna Gramura and Fairy Bell spinoff in February 2018. Sekai Project previously planned to release the fault SILENCE THE PEDANT prequel and fault - milestone two side: below games in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Sekai Games and Limited Run Games released a physical version of fault - milestone one for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The release had both a regular and collector's edition. Sekai Games released the game digitally for the Switch in October 2019, and digitally for the PS4 in May 2020.

The franchise has sold 500,000 copies worldwide.

Source: Press release