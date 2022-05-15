Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast, Staff for Ascendance of a Bookworm Anime's 3rd Season

Crunchyroll revealed the English dub cast and staff for the third season of the Ascendance of a Bookworm television anime on Friday. The dub will stream on May 16 at 5:15 p.m. EDT.

The cast includes:

Buhr stated on Twitter on Friday regarding returning to the dub that she "wasn't willing to accept" the rate she received in the past, adding Crunchyroll "rose to the challenge and raised the rate" for the anime.

The staff for the dub of the third season includes:

The anime premiered in Japan on April 11. Crunchyroll is also streaming the show with English subtitles.

Haruka Matsunae joins the season as a third character designer alongside returning designers Toshihisa Kaiya and Yoshiaki Yanagida . Noriko Otake joins as chief animation director alongside returning chief animation director Emiko Endo . (Previous chief animation directors Toshihisa Kaiya and Yoshiaki Yanagida are not credited for this role in the third season, but only credited as character designers.)

Nao Tōyama is performing the opening theme song "Ano Hi no Kotoba" (The Words of That Day) and Maaya Sakamoto is performing the ending theme song "Kotoba ni Dekinai" (I Can't Put It Into Words).

Crunchyroll , which streamed the previous two seasons of the television anime of Miya Kazuki 's "biblia fantasy" novel Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ), describes the anime's story:

Ascendance of a Bookworm follows the life of college student and aspiring librarian Motosu Urano who is transported to another world after an unfortunate accident. When she is reborn as Myne, the daughter of a poor soldier, she makes it her mission to make books more freely available to everyone in this new world.

The first anime season aired in two parts. The first part premiered in October 2019, and ended in December 2019 with 14 episodes. The second part premiered in Japan in April 2020. Two original video anime ( OVA ) installments debuted with a limited edition of the first novel of the series' fifth part in March 2020. The second season then premiered in October 2020.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and Suzuka's manga adaptation in English.

