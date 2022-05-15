Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Game Reveals Season 5 Pass in Video

New season pass will launch this year with 5 new characters

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming an announcement video for the fifth season pass for its Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker game on Friday. The video states that the season pass will add five new characters to the game and will launch in 2022. The theme of the characters in the new season pass is "Legacy."

A "stage renovation" update will also launch with the fifth season pass along with a new atmosphere for the game's Hidden Leaf Village. The video also outlines the the game's operational roadmap for 2022, which will include improvements to the Ninja Tools Shop, Ninjutsu Library, and other features as well as Ninjutsu balance adjustments and other in-game improvements.

The character Kawaki launched as the 28th DLC character for the game and the fifth and final character of the fourth season pass on February 4. The fourth season pass focuses on the theme of "regeneration" and its first character is Sakura Haruno from the Great Ninja War, the second character is Nagato (Edo Tensei form), the third character is Itachi (Edo Tensei form), and the fourth character is Sasuke Uchiha (Final Battle).

The game's third season pass includes: Kakashi Hatake (with both eyes Sharingan), Neji Hyūga, Shisui Uchiha, Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle), and Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Form).

The game's second season pass includes: Zabuza Momochi, Haku, Ohnoki, Killer Bee, Sasuke Uchiha (from Boruto ), Ino Yamanaka, Might Guy, Mei Terumi, and Naruto Uzumaki (as the Seventh Hokage in the Boruto anime and manga).

The game's first season pass includes nine DLC packs and the "Great Sages of the Mount Myouboku" accessory. Playable DLC characters include Jiraiya, Sarutobi, Orochimaru, the fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze, the second Hokage Tobirama Senju, the first Hokage Hashirama Senju, Tsunade, Obito Uchiha, and Madara Uchiha.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia in August 2018. The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 in August 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Naruto to Boruto : Shinobi Striker is a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield.

Game Jikkyousha Wakuwaku Band performs the game's theme song "Signal."

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.