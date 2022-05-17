Shin Ultraman Film Opens at #1, 25th Detective Conan Film Drops to #2

Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film debuted at #1 in its first weekend. The film sold 641,802 tickets to earn 993,410,050 yen (about US$7.68 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 191,302 tickets to earn 290,102,400 yen (about US$2.24 million) on its first day on Friday. On Saturday, the film sold 255,554 tickets for 398,432,500 yen (about US$3.08 million), and on Sunday the film sold 194,946 tickets for 304,875,150 yen (about US$2.36 million).

The film has the highest-earning debut weekend for a live-action Japanese film in 2022 so far.

Shin Ultraman earned 17% more in its first three days than Shin Godzilla did when it opened in August 2016. Shin Godzilla sold 564,332 tickets to earn 845,675,500 yen in its first three days.

Shin Ultraman was delayed from its previously planned early summer 2021 timeframe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Takumi Saitou plays the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa is the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima also stars in the film.

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team helmed the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno was in charge of planning and scripts. Kenshi Yonezu performs the film's theme song "M87."



Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise , dropped from #1 to #2 in its fifth weekend. The film sold 207,000 tickets over the weekend, and earned 299,502,450 yen (about US$2.31 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 5.41 million tickets, and has earned a total of 7,544,017,200 yen (about US$58.40 million).

The film opened in Japan on April 15 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million) in its first three days. The film earned 1% more in its first three days than the previous record-holding film (for total earnings) in the franchise , Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , in its first three days.

Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) directed the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the screenplay. Gosho Aoyama was credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass ) composed the music for the film. BUMP OF CHICKEN performed the film's theme song "Chronostasis."

The movie takes places in Shibuya on Halloween. At the Shibuya Hikarie building, a certain wedding ceremony is taking place. There, Miwako Sato is in a wedding dress. Suddenly, an intruder bursts in, and Wataru Takagi is injured protecting Miwako. At the same time, the serial bombing criminal from the incident three years ago that killed Jinpei Matsuda (whom Miwako was in love with) escapes. Rei Furuya, who used to be a classmate of Jinpei's at the police academy, tracks the culprit down, but a mysterious costumed person appears and attaches a collar bomb to his neck. Conan hears about the incident that happened three years ago from Rei, and tries to disarm the collar bomb.



Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th film, dropped from #3 to #4 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 114,347,550 yen (about US$885,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a total of 1,618,119,550 yen (about US$12.53 million).

The film opened on April 22. It sees Shinnosuke as a ninja, and teases at the "mystery of Shinnosuke's birth."

Masakazu Hashimoto ( Tari Tari , Haruchika – Haruta & Chika , Appare-Ranman! ) directed the film, and also co-wrote the script with Crayon Shin-chan anime scriptwriter Kimiko Ueno . Ryoku Oushoku Shakai performs the film's theme song "Hi wa Mata Noboru Kara" (Because the Sun Will Rise Again).



The live-action film of Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori 's Radiation House manga dropped from #6 to #8 in its third weekend. The film earned 49,387,400 yen (about US$382,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a total of 748,629,600 yen (about US$5.79 million).

The story centers on the medical professionals in the radiology department of a hospital. The film features a returning cast from the live-action series, including Masataka Kubota as radiology technician Iori Igarashi, Tsubasa Honda as An Amakasu, and Alice Hirose as Hirono Hirose.

Masayuki Suzuki , a director of the live-action series adaptation, directed the film. Live-action series writer Haruka Ōkita wrote the film's script. TOHO is distributing the film.





Wit Studio 's new original anime film Bubble opened at #9. The film earned 65,812,930 yen (about US$509,500) in its first three days from Friday to Sunday, and earned 50,182,030 yen (about US$388,500) on Saturday and Sunday.

The film debuted worldwide on Netflix on April 28.

Tetsuro Araki ( Attack on Titan , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) directed the film at Wit Studio , with a script by Gen Urobuchi ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero novel, Psycho-Pass ), and character designs by Takeshi Obata ( Death Note , Platinum End ). Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , 86 ) composed the music. Eve performs the newly created opening theme song "Bubble feat. Uta."



The second film in the new two-part anime film project for the Free! anime franchise titled Free! The Final Stroke dropped from #8 to #10 in its fourth weekend.

The film opened at #4 on April 22.

The first film opened in Japan on September 17. The films are the "final chapter" for the franchise . The project's tagline is, "Let's go, to the stage of glory." The first film opened at #3 at the Japanese box office, and earned 543,136,940 yen (about US$4.75 million) as of October 17.



ASMIK Ace and Shochiku 's live-action film of CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC manga and the Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 anime film dropped off the rankings in their third and 11th weekends, respectively.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), Cinema Today, comScore via KOFIC