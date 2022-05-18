News
Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No. 8, Spy×Family, More Manga Nominated for Eisner Awards
posted on by Alex Mateo
Comic-Con International announced the nominees for this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards on Wednesday.
The following manga were nominated in the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia category:
- Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man (translated by Amanda Haley)
- Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 (translated by David Evelyn)
- Junji Ito's Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection (translated by Jocelyne Allen)
- Toranosuke Shimada's Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow Omnibus (translated by Adrienne Beck)
- Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY (translated by Casey Loe)
- Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (translated by Nova Skipper)
The awards nominated Junji Ito (Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection, Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection) for the Best Writer/Artist category, Eike Exner's Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History for Best Academic/Scholarly Work, Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu's Love After World Domination (volumes 1-3, with translation by Steven LeCroy) for Best Digital Comic, and Hachi Ishie's Disney Cruella for Best Adaptation from Another Medium.
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead also received a nomination in the Best Humor Publication category.
Junji Ito's Remina (translated by Jocelyne Allen) manga won last year's Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award. Junji Ito also won the Best Writer/Artist award for his Remina and Venus In The Blind Spot manga.
Sources: San Diego Comic-Con, The Beat (Heidi MacDonald)