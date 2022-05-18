Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No. 8, Spy×Family, More Manga Nominated for Eisner Awards

Comic-Con International announced the nominees for this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards on Wednesday.

The following manga were nominated in the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia category:

The awards nominated Junji Ito ( Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection , Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection ) for the Best Writer/Artist category, Eike Exner's Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History for Best Academic/Scholarly Work, Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's Love After World Domination (volumes 1-3, with translation by Steven LeCroy ) for Best Digital Comic, and Hachi Ishie's Disney Cruella for Best Adaptation from Another Medium.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead also received a nomination in the Best Humor Publication category.

Junji Ito 's Remina (translated by Jocelyne Allen ) manga won last year's Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award. Junji Ito also won the Best Writer/Artist award for his Remina and Venus In The Blind Spot manga.

Sources: San Diego Comic-Con, The Beat (Heidi MacDonald)