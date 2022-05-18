Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World Anime Reveals Theme Songs

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Shachi Sogano 's Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World ( Isekai Meikyū de Harem o ) manga revealed the opening and ending theme songs on Wednesday. Shiori Mikami , who plays Roxanne in the series, will perform the opening theme song "Oath." The ending theme song will be titled "Shinshi no Torihiki 60-Man Naal" (Gentleman's Deal 600,000 Naal), and the staff will reveal the performer at a later date.

The anime will premiere in July. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs, and it describes the story:

Struggling with life and society, high school student Michio Kaga wanders about the Internet and lands on an odd website. The website, featuring a number of questions and a point based system, allows one to create skills and abilities for a character. Upon completing his character, Kaga was transported to a game-like fantasy world and reborn as a strong man who can claim idol-level girls. Thus begins the cheat and harem legend of a reborn man!

The television anime adapts Shachi Sogano 's Isekai Meikyū de Harem o light novel series. The anime will star Taku Yashiro as Michio Kaga and Shiori Mikami as Roxanne.

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Katteni Kaizō , Nisekoi , The Island of Giant Insects ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kurasumi Sunayama ( Bakuon!! , Minami Kamakura High School Girls Cycling Club , Yowamushi Pedal New Generation ) is in charge of the series scripts. Makoto Uno ( Love Hina , Gravion , High School DxD Hero ) is designing the characters.

Sogano launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2011, and concluded it in November 2019, with an epilogue in March 2020. Shufunotomo Co., Ltd. published the first volume in print with illustrations by Shikidouji ( Full Metal Panic! ) in 2012. Shufunotomo published the 12th volume on January 31.

Issei Hyōju ( MM! , Blade Dance of Elementalers manga) launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in April 2017. Kadokawa published the eighth volume on March 25.

