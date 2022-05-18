Voice Actress Maaya Uchida Returns After COVID-19 Recovery

Uchida was diagnosed on May 8

Talent management agency I'm Enterprise announced on Tuesday that voice actress Maaya Uchida is returning to work after recovering from COVID-19. Uchida expressed on Twitter that she was happy to be back in good health and that her break was tough.

Uchida was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 8.

"Uchida Maaya to Ohanashi Shimasen?," the radio program that Uchida hosts, canceled scheduled episodes on May 9 and May 16.

Maaya Uchida is perhaps best known for her roles as Rikka Takanashi in Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! , Catarina Claes in My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , Frenda in A Certain Scientific Railgun S , Hajime Ichinose in Gatchaman Crowds , and Ranko Kanzaki in The [email protected] Cinderella Girls .