Voice Actress Maaya Uchida Returns After COVID-19 Recovery
posted on by Alex Mateo
Talent management agency I'm Enterprise announced on Tuesday that voice actress Maaya Uchida is returning to work after recovering from COVID-19. Uchida expressed on Twitter that she was happy to be back in good health and that her break was tough.
Uchida was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 8.
"Uchida Maaya to Ohanashi Shimasen?," the radio program that Uchida hosts, canceled scheduled episodes on May 9 and May 16.
Maaya Uchida is perhaps best known for her roles as Rikka Takanashi in Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!, Catarina Claes in My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, Frenda in A Certain Scientific Railgun S, Hajime Ichinose in Gatchaman Crowds, and Ranko Kanzaki in The [email protected] Cinderella Girls.
