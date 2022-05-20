Dark Horse Licenses Gou Tanabe's H.P. Lovecraft's The Shadow Over Innsmouth Manga

Company will publish entire manga in 1-volume omnibus

Dark Horse announced during its panel at Anime Central on Saturday that it has licensed Gou Tanabe 's manga adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft 's The Shadow Over Innsmouth ( Innsmouth no Kage ) story. The company will publish the manga in a single omnibus volume with a different cover design than the Japanese releases.

Zack Davisson will translate the manga and Steve Dutro will be the letterer, returning from Dark Horse 's two previous Tanabe manga based on Lovecraft's books.

Tanabe launched the manga in Monthly Comic Beam in May 2020, and ended it in March 2021. Kadokawa published the manga in Japan in two volumes in May 2021.

The horror novella centers on a student who is taking an antiquarian tour of New England. He goes to the seaport of Innsmouth and there he interacts with strange people and witnesses disturbing events.

The manga is part of a series of manga adaptations of H.P. Lovecraft 's works by Tanabe. Dark Horse Comics published his manga of H.P. Lovecraft's The Hound and Other Stories in August 2017, which includes "The Hound," "The Temple," and "The Nameless City." The manga was nominated for an Eisner Award in 2018.

Dark Horse Comics began releasing Tanabe's At The Mountains Of Madness manga in June 2019. The series was nominated for Best Comic at the 46th Angoulême International Comics Festival in the same year. The manga was also nominated for the Eisner Award for Best Adaptation from Another Medium and for the Harvey Award for Best Manga.

Tanabe has also drawn manga based on Lovecraft's The Colour Out of Space , The Haunter of the Dark , The Outsider , The Shadow Out of Time , and The Call of Cthulhu .

Source: Email correspondence